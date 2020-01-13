People in New Jersey have the third-longest lifespan in the U.S.

A new report says people in New Jersey live longer than people in most other states. As reported by News 12 New Jersey, a website called TermLife2Go.com looked at the life expectancy rates as determined by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluations and broke them down by state.

New Jersey’s average lifespan is 80.7, which is tied with Minnesota for third highest. The national average is 78.7. Hawaiians have the best longevity at 81.5, followed by California. New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Vermont, Colorado, and Washington round out the top ten.

Mississippi has the shortest average lifespan in the US at 74.5. West Virginia, Alabama, Kentucky, and Louisiana are close behind. Between 2010-17 the average lifespan in the US declined, but in New Jersey it grew at 0.4%.

