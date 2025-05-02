I have become skeptical when someone declares they have the best in any situation.

When Esquire magazine named their best new hotels in the world for 2025 and named a New Jersey resort, my immediate reaction was Cape May or any of our other pristine resorts that are up and down the Jersey coastline.

The Esquire magazine findings shocked me a bit. Full transparency I was unaware of their choice here in New Jersey. After I did a little research, I now know why they made that decision.

Pendry Natirar, Garden, Garden House, Flowers Pendry Natirar/Google Maps/Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The Esquire findings named Pendry Natirar Resort in Somerset County one of their best new hotels of 2025.

Sitting on five hundred acres of rolling pastures, Penry Natirar Resort does it right. Their restaurants are farm-to-table with other fresh outsourced ingredients. They have fine dining, a casual tavern, a beautiful sitting area for morning coffee, afternoon tea or evening cocktail, poolside service, along with guest dining. In looking over the menus, Pendry Natirar culinary choices look delicious.

Pendry Natirar, Activities, Cooking class, Farming, Golf, Archery Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The resort has a cornucopia of experiences that you can enjoy while staying at the resort.

You can go fly-fishing, take a cooking class, gardening classes are available, you can become a farmer for a day, have an animal encounter experience and a world-class wellness center and fitness room which has many options to make you feel rejuvenated and relaxed. You can take bike tours, archery lessons, and play golf at a nearby course, and of course, just lie by the pool and relax.

Pendry Natirar, Field, Land Pendry Natirar/ Google Maps/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

With 500 acres and world-class services, Pendry Natirar is a destination here in New Jersey. No matter where you live in the state, you can get to the resort with relative ease. It is a Jersey escape.

Be forewarned, they only have 68 rooms and 21 suites, and the resort experience runs about $675 a night!