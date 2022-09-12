Peeing in a NJ motel parking lot leads to car thief’s arrest

BAYONNE — One could say a Jersey City man should have kept it in his pants.

Bayonne police noticed Victor M. Casado-Antuna, 23, of Jersey City, urinating next to a car in a hotel parking lot early Saturday morning.

When the officer approached, Casado-Antuna thought he could elude capture by jumping into Newark Bay and hiding in the rocks along the shoreline, police said.

Capt. Eric Amato, a police spokesman, said Casado-Antuna ran across four lanes of Route 440, over a highway entrance ramp and jumped into the bay.

Casado-Antuna at first refused to come out of the but eventually complied.

Amato said the Genesis he was driving had been stolen from Jersey City. The New York license plate on the vehicle actually belonged to a vehicle that had been reported stolen from New York City. Casado-Antuna also used a fake ID to check into a room at the motel, police said.

He was charged with resisting arrest, two counts of receiving stolen property and possession of fraudulent documents.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

