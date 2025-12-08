🔺Flu cases on the rise in NJ, with hospitalizations climbing as gatherings fuel spread.

🔺Pediatric flu deaths hit alarming levels last year, with rare brain complications reported.

🔺Health experts urge flu shots and early antivirals to reduce severity and risks.

Flu cases are creeping up this month, as holiday gatherings and viral spread are both in full swing.

Within the week of Thanksgiving alone, there were 57 flu hospitalizations in New Jersey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has continued to recommend the flu vaccine for everyone 6 months and older, with very rare exceptions.

Pediatric flu deaths reach alarming levels nationwide

In addition to last year being an overall high-severity flu season, 2024-2025 had 280 pediatric deaths from the flu — the second highest number since the CDC began tracking them in 2004.

That was only behind the 288 child deaths during the 2009–2010 influenza A (H1N1) pandemic.

About 89% of the pediatric patients who died last season due to the flu were not fully vaccinated.

“I have seen perfectly healthy children die from influenza. And really, the only thing that can prevent that is the flu vaccine,” Pediatric acute care nurse practitioner and Rutgers University clinical instructor, Meghan Faulkner said in an interview with New Jersey 101.5.

Rare and severe flu complications in children raise new concerns

For babies and young children with underlying conditions, there is a very real risk with flu causing some alarming complications.

“Complications like pneumonia and believe it or not, we saw an uptick last year which was quite frightening, in something called acute necrotizing encephalopathy. So this is really where the influenza virus causes inflammation in the brain,” Faulkner said.

The CDC reported that during last year’s high-severity season, 109 child patients had flu-associated rare, severe neurologic complications, officially known as Influenza-Associated Encephalopathy.

Of those cases, 37 were acute necrotizing encephalopathy — ”a severe form of IAE characterized by rapid neurologic decline and a poor prognosis.”

Overall, 74% of those young patients with flu-associated encephalopathy were admitted to an intensive care unit and 19% died, the CDC has reported.

A high percentage of patients with acute necrotizing encephalopathy — 41% — died.

Out of those critically sick young patients, a very low number of eligible children had gotten the flu vaccine last year — around 16%, the same data shows.

Antiviral medications and early treatment can reduce severity

Dehydration remains a big concern for flu patients, especially among young children.

If someone does start showing symptoms, to shorten the duration and the severity, talk to your healthcare provider about receiving an antiviral medication.

They are most effective when given within the first 72 hours of symptoms.

Faulkner said most people are already familiar with Tamiflu - which can shorten the duration of viral illness, though it might cause stomach pains for some.

For pediatric patients, Tamiflu is often only recommended for those already hospitalized for.

There is also the antiviral Xofluza, which is an effective single dose pill — though Faulkner adds, many insurances do not cover it.

If a patient decides to pay out of pocket, they can look for a coupon on the manufacturer’s website.

