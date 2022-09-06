NORTH BERGEN — A 64-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle early Tuesday morning on Tonnelle Avenue, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Just before 6 a.m., police were notified of a collision in the area of Tonnelle and 69th street.

Angel Ruano, of North Bergen, was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 6:47 a.m.

According to a preliminary investigation, Ruano was hit by a 2005 Honda Civic driven by a 46-year-old Bronx, New York man.

The driver remained at the scene and was not injured in the collision.

An investigation into the matter is ongoing, officials said. Anyone with information related to the fatal collision is asked to contact the prosecutor's office at 201-915-1345.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

