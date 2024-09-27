🐶 The new PAW Patrol Hero Academy has opened at American Dream

🐶 It's located in the Nickelodeon Universe

🐶 It's an interactive, immersive play area for all children

EAST RUTHERFORD — If you or someone you know has little kids who are fans of “PAW Patrol,” then you’ll love this announcement.

The PAW Patrol Hero Academy has opened at American Dream in East Rutherford.

What is PAW Patrol?

The show centers around six rescue dogs, led by a tech-savvy boy named Ryder. The members include firedog Marshall, police pup Chase, and fearless Skye. All the animals have special skills, gadgets, and vehicles to help them on rescue missions. Their motto? “No job is too big, no pup is too small.”

The PAW Patrol Hero Academy

At American Dream, the PAW Patrol Hero Academy is a vibrant and immersive play environment that brings the series to life inside the Nickelodeon Universe. The state-of-the-art attraction has a variety of interactive experiences and themed adventures for young children.

“Children of all ages love PAW Patrol, and now they can unleash their inner pup by recreating rescue missions from Adventure Bay at American Dream,” said Senior Vice President and General Manager of American Dream, Bryan Gaus.

He said that kids can interact with Chase, Skye, Marshall, and the entire pup team while learning valuable life skills.

The academy is part of the existing PAW Patrol-themed climbing structures and rescue-play activities already inside the theme park. It features slides, obstacles, interactive play panels, and puzzles.

What are the key features of PAW Patrol Hero Academy?

Skye’s Helicopter – This 3D-themed helicopter structure includes motorized rotor blades where children can climb aboard and imagine soaring high above Adventure Bay

Fire Station and Police Station – Explore themed zones modeled after the PAW Patrol’s headquarters. Clime the Fire Station Tower, slide down the Drop Slide with waterfall lighting and peek through the colorful window panels to bring these buildings to life.

Hero Courses - From the Fire Station to the Police Station, you’ll navigate obstacle courses, solve puzzles, and hone in on your hero skills with slides and interactive games.

Lookout Tower – You’ll need some good climbing skills to make it up Lookout Tower. Here, at headquarters, you’ll have an amazing view of the whole academy. See someone who needs help? Make a quick exit down the Drop Slide.

Liberty’s Addition – Children can join Liberty, the newest member of the PAW Patrol on her daring adventures. Experience special interactive features, including the Liberty Hero Academy Sensor Panel, which lights up and engages with sounds, adding a new layer of fun.

The PAW Patrol Hero Academy also includes ADA-compliant structures and transfer decks so every child can enjoy the fun.

A Hero Academy Pass costs $11.99

For tickets, dates, and times, visit here.

