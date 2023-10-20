Paterson, NJ police officers save baby’s life

A family in Paterson breathed a sigh of relief earlier this year as police officers were at the right place at the right time.

A 23-month-old baby who had been sick for several days began choking and convulsing.

The baby's aunt who was watching him for the afternoon ran outside seeking help. Thankfully, two Paterson police officers were in the neighborhood and immediately responded to the frantic family member.

Paterson police vehicle (Paterson police)

Officer Grayson and Officer Medina acted immediately.

Grayson took the toddler to her patrol car and began CPR.

Officer Medina kept the family calm reassuring them that they were in good hands. The baby who at the moment the officers arrived had lost all vital signs, began to cry after a minute.

Thanks to Our Blue Friday honorees for today, a baby has a renewed chance at life.

Appreciate Officer Grayson and Medine and the entire Paterson Police Department.

Another example of how officers have no idea what they might encounter when they report for their shift.

