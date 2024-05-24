How you can help family of Millburn, NJ officer killed in wreck

Police Officer Luke Lyons was just 31 years old when he lost his life on a New Jersey roadway. He accomplished a lot in his short time with us and leaves behind his wife Selvete of 11 years and two young children.

The young officer was traveling south on Route 15 in Jefferson Township in the early afternoon last Sunday when he crashed. Details of the crash have not been released but we know it was a single-vehicle crash near the truck entrance of Picatinny Arsenal.

Officer Lyons served in the United States Marine Corps before joining the Picatinny Arsenal Police Force. His most recent tour of duty was with the Milburn Police Department where he served as a drone instructor. All this while being a cancer survivor.

New Jersey has lost one of its finest peace officers. If you are able to help his young family with the mounting bills and uncertain future without their dad and husband, please click the link HERE.

Milburn Police Officer and US Marine Luke Lyons. End of Watch: Sunday, May 19th, 2024

