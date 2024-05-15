Here’s how you can help New Jersey Veterans

My good friend Sean Mabey, a councilman in Kinnelon, Morris County, introduced me to a great local leader who is advocating for our veterans.

Michael Boll is the President of the New Jersey Veterans Network and he joined me on the air this week.

Michael's group, NJVN focuses on providing resources to veterans and first responders. Michael is a former police sergeant in Union and a Desert Storm veteran serving in the United States Marine Corps.

The group runs a peer support network that helps cops and vets deal with mental health issues that have led to far too many suicides.

The group donates personal hygiene products, clothing, and even cars. The group has already given away thirty cars to veterans in need. This group is another great example New Jerseyans coming together to directly help those who have and are serving the rest of us every day.

We appreciate the job that Michael is doing and I'm stepping up to help him.

NJ schools that made the most calls to police These are the 30 schools in New Jersey that made the most notifications to police during the 2022-23 school year for reasons including violence, weapons, vandalism, substances and harassment or bullying. The number of arrests made by police at the schools is also provided when applicable. The schools are listed by number of police calls from least to greatest. The data comes from the state Department of Education's annual School Performance Report. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

Report a correction 👈