Veterans In New Jersey need your help

It's Christmas time and we're all thinking about celebrating with family and friends. Sadly, many veterans are looking for help this time of year — and quite frankly, for those struggling with addiction, mental illness and joblessness, all year.

We took the opportunity to offer help this week with a connection to an outstanding charity group, New Jersey Veterans Network.

This is a volunteer organization, dedicated to providing direct support to veterans in need, empowering them, and fostering a sense of community and purpose.

Through its extensive network of volunteers, partnerships, and various outreach initiatives, NJVN has achieved a wide range of impactful accomplishments that reflect its commitment to improving the lives of veterans and first responders.

They offer mobile outreach with a volunteer team searching out for veterans in need.

They visit homes, work with law enforcement and offer support to navigate through the CVA benefits and provide support for the homeless and those in need of mental health services.

Michael Boll founded the group in 2017 and has a strong legacy of helping thousands of vets and saving dozens of lives.

He has a long background as a veteran and member of law enforcement and has now dedicated his life to helping others.

During our interview, we got a listener call from Sara whose father-in-law is a veteran, served our nation faithfully at the age of 18 and now is suffering terribly with stage 4 cancer.

We were able to connect them during the interview live on air.

If you are a veteran or a family member who needs to get help for the vet in your family or friend group, please call Michael at 973-332-1556.

