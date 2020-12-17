Wreaths Across America honors New Jersey vets in Holmdel

This Saturday, Dec. 19 is "Wreath Across America Day."

According to their website,

"Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, our mission to Remember, Honor, and Teach is carried out by coordinating wreath laying ceremonies at Arlington National Cemetery as well as more than 2100 additional locations throughout the United States and abroad."

Ceremonies will be different this year in light of the pandemic. On Thursday, Dec. 17, Wreaths Across America will be at the Vietnam Veterans Museum for a socially distanced safe drive-in movie-style ceremony.

Karen Worcester, the Executive Director and founder of Wreaths Across America, tells me via email,

"For the last two days as we traveled down the East Coast, we’ve seen children and families, veterans and local people come out in the bitter cold to wave flags, cheer and welcome us to their communities. With all the hardships that this year has presented, to see people come together to Remember, Honor, Teach, is truly heartwarming and testament to the impact this mission has on so many across the country. We hope you will continue to follow our journey online through the Wreaths Across America and PenFed social media channels and by tuning into Wreaths Across America Radio."

