Rolling Thunder honoring POW/MIA Veterans

It was a long weekend for most New Jersey families who celebrated the birthday of our great nation with a backyard barbeque and fireworks.

For me and my wife Jodi, we enjoyed some downtime as well with family and friends. We also took a four-day opportunity to celebrate American greatness and honor our veterans.

I was invited back to our old home county of Warren to speak to a great group of bikers focused on keeping the fight to bring our POW/MIA veterans home. Many Americans don't know that there are still 81,000 Americans unaccounted for from our previous wars.

Bill Spadea at Rolling Thunder Chapter 3 in Warren County, NJ Bill Spadea at Rolling Thunder Chapter 3 in Warren County, NJ loading...

Diane Malanga heads up Rolling Thunder Chapter 3 in Warren County, NJ. Hundreds of people attended the ride this past Sunday and I was honored to be able to speak to the assembled crowd as the bikes revved and readied for the journey.

It was great to see my friend Lori Ciesla who serves as a Warren County Commissioner and is always first to stand up for our veterans. And a great presentation from Raritan Councilman and US Marine, Adam Armahizer.

Rolling Thunder was founded by a New Jersey man Artie Muller in 1995 and now has more than 90 chapters across the nation. There is a movement among members and veterans to honor Artie's commitment to bringing our heroes back home by awarding him the "Medal of Freedom". It's time for this hero to be recognized.

