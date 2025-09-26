Ride with Rolling Thunder to support veterans in NJ

This weekend our friends at Rolling Thunder Chapter 6 are holding their annual "Ride for Veterans."

The group raises money to help and honor veterans across the Garden State. Christine Albano called the show on Friday to invite the public and veterans to the event.

If you are a motorcycle rider it's only $230 to join the ride, and If you are a veteran, it's free!

The event kicks off at 11am on Saturday at the East Brunswick Elks Lodge located at 21 Oakmont Avenue in East Brunswick, registration starts at 9:30am.

Following the ride to Brigadier General William CV Doyle Cemetery for a wreath laying, the after party will get started! 1pm at the Elks Lodge, food, fun, music and a cash bar.

Enjoy a great Saturday and support an important cause. Check out the group and learn more here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own.

