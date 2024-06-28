Summit, NJ Sgt. goes through brain tumor surgery before retirement

For the past 9 years, we have been highlighting law enforcement officers across New Jersey who go above and beyond the call of duty.

Today, we want to recognize and help Summit Police Sergeant Brian Werthmann. Sgt. Werthman was planning to retire on August 1 and start up his own company when he learned he had a brain tumor.

The good news is the tumor was not cancerous and was removed after 8 hours of surgery on May 31. The difficult news is that he is left partially blind with partial paralysis of the left side of his body as a result of complications following the surgery.

Summit Police Sgt. Brian Werthmann and family (Support for Sgt. Brian Werthmann's Recovery GoFundMe Page) Summit Police Sgt. Brian Werthmann and family (Support for Sgt. Brian Werthmann's Recovery GoFundMe Page) loading...

Sgt. Weertman's retirement plans involved starting a new general contracting company, Werthmann Brothers. He is now unable to begin working as a result of the surgery.

We're asking for your help for this local hero who served in the Summit police department for more than 24 years.

The PBA has set up a GoFundMe to help the officer’s family — Click HERE.

