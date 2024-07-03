WATCH: Evesham, NJ cop enters smoke filled house to save couple

Imagine that you're having a normal day and your husband drifts off to sleep in a living room chair. Then as you go about your day, a fire starts and within minutes the house fills with smoke.

Thankfully for one family, police were quick to respond to a house fire in Evesham, South Jersey, a couple weeks ago.

The department got a call at 4 p.m. and he was the first to arrive. Evesham Police Officer Kevin Long responded to the call and despite the thick smoke, entered the home.

The bodycam footage shows how bad the fire and smoke were as he entered the house.

He found the wife first and as he was ushering her out of the house, she was yelling that she couldn't get her husband out.

Officer Long went further in but the smoke was so bad he could barely see. You can hear him on the body cam saying "He's entrapped, I can't get in there. The smoke is too bad."

Despite the adverse conditions, Officer Long pushed through and found the husband in his chair. He was able to get him out.

Check out the video here:

