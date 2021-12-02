Cops fault pedestrian killed by Paterson, NJ councilman on highway

A Paterson City Council member did nothing wrong after he hit a woman crossing Route 46 on Monday, according to Moonachie Police Chief Richard Behrens.

The crash closed westbound Route 46 near Industrial Avenue in Teterboro around 3:30 p.m. when Fetije Lickollari, 59, was stuck outside the crosswalk.

The chief told NorthJersey.com that Lickollari was nowhere near the crosswalk when she "ran" out onto the six-lane highway. Luis Velez, a councilman and mayoral candidate, remained at the scene.

Fetije Lickollari (Ildi Lickollar via GoFundMe)

Headed home from work

Fetije Lickollari was heading from work when she was hit, her son said.

The intersection is bordered by a shopping center that includes Teterboro Airport and a Walmart where Lickollari worked, according to a GoFundMe page created by her son, Ildi Lickollari, to help with funeral expenses.

"Our whole world was turned upside down that day. She was loved by the whole community and will be dearly missed. She was a hard worker and wanted to help everyone around her," Ildi Lickollari wrote.

No charges have been filed in the case, according to the chief.

Behrens and Velez on Wednesday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Paterson City Council member Luis Velez (Luis Velez)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Cough, cough: NJ's favorite lost voice and sore throat remedies

The most popular Christmas decorations in the US