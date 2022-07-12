Party with ‘Jersey Shore’ stars at these NJ nightclubs this summer

In the words of the one and only Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, “party’s here!”

Literally!

How often did you make the trek down to the Jersey shore back in the day just to get a glimpse of Pauly D or the Situation out on the boardwalk?

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Paul DelVecchio, Michael Sorrentino,Nicole Polizzi,Jenni Farley, Angelina Pivarnick, Sammi Giancola,Vinny Guadagnino ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

It’s been 10 years since the “Jersey Shore” cast shook up Seaside Heights and since then, we’ve seen them travel the world and start families.

Now, three members of the group are coming back to New Jersey to take over some of your favorite summer nightclubs.

The Keto Guido himself, Vinny Guadagnino, isn’t bringing his Chippendales show to the Jersey shore, but he will be hosting Summer Saturdays at Headliner in Neptune on July 16.

Then on July 23, Angelina will be down in Atlantic City for Summer Saturdays at Kiss Kiss Nightclub at the Tropicana.

You don’t remember Angelina? If you don’t follow “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” (yes, they are still on TV), then you would remember Angelina as the one that started fights with the rest of her housemates and was eventually replaced with Deena.

There’s also a rumor that Vinny and Angelina are an item so you might get a two-for-one deal at either of these events.

Next up, the one and only DJ Pauly D.

On July 30, Pauly will be DJing at Headliner in Neptune.

If you can’t make that date, don’t worry, you have another chance to fist pump the night away on Sept 3 when Pauly D returns to continue his residency at The Pool After Dark at Harrah’s.

DJ Pauly D Jeff Daly/Invision/AP loading...

Pauly’s been a busy man touring the country and his last stop is that Harrah’s show so if you’re a fan, you might want to get those tickets as soon as you can.

Now let's take it back to where it all started for the cast.

15 sensational places to visit in Seaside Heights and Seaside Park From amusement rides to all the boardwalk food and lots of water fun, Seaside Heights and neighboring Seaside Park have endured as a family friendly spot for all ages.

Along the way, the Seaside Heights Boardwalk and Casino Pier have been struck with tragic disasters - such as fire, Superstorm Sandy and another fire. Both have proven their resiliency through rebuilding and expansion.

Cape May, NJ: 15 wonderful places to visit

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.

Questions, corrections, or comments? Send Producer Kristen an email at kristen.accardi@townsquaremedia.com or follow her on Instagram.