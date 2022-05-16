Parts of New Jersey are covered in yellow dust and muck

It happens every spring and it's worse in areas near the Pine Barrens.

Yellow dusty pollen from all those pine trees covers the cars, patio furniture and anything left uncovered outside in your yard. It's disgusting and disturbing for those who have seasonal allergies.

The tree pollen forecast from AccuWeather this spring is not good news. Sunday was the worst we've seen this season.

Saturday's rain helped to dampen the cloud of yellow dust tree pollen for a day, but Sunday it seemed to accumulate on outdoor surfaces almost like snowfall. Actual yellow clouds of air could be seen in parts of New Jersey including in our area of Burlington County.

The yellow wave usually last about two weeks and should peak by the end of May, just in time to be able to enjoy an outdoor barbecue without sitting in yellow powder in your backyard.

Most people have their favorite "go to" meds for allergies. Folks usually look for stuff that doesn't make you drowsy but still works.

Fortunately, there have been some good allergy medications that have come out in the last few years that make a difference without putting you to sleep.

Not everyone like taking drugs for their allergies. There are more homeopathic ways to curb the suffering according to The Mayo Clinic. Whichever way you choose to find relief, here's a lifestyle tip to get you through the next few weeks: Roll your windows in your car up when you're parked and keep them up when you drive with the air on the recirculate option on your vehicle.

Spring 2022: The pollen has arrived to New Jersey

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

You can now listen to Dennis & Judi — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite best friends anytime, anywhere and any day of the week. Download the Dennis & Judi show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now: