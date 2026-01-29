New Jersey certainly has had more than its fair share of auto theft. Now a study from Compare the Market sheds light on where it’s happening.

Nationally, 39% of car thefts happen at a person’s home. 61% when parked elsewhere, according to a press release.

But breaking numbers down state by state, they found New Jersey stands out nationally, with one of the highest shares of vehicle thefts occurring away from the home.

Parking Photo by Michael Fousert on Unsplash loading...

Most dangerous places to park

Derived from FBI data, here’s what they found regarding where your car is most vulnerable to ending up in a stranger’s hands.

Coming in at fifth is gas stations. It’s not super common, but it does rank fifth. Think about how many people leave their cars at the pump to go inside the store. If those keys are left in the ignition, it’s pretty easy for this to happen.

Fourth place is a commercial office building, but still rare.

Third is straight out of a car dealership. 2% of auto thefts in Jersey happen here.

Second place is a parking garage. They account for 14% of car thefts. I remember doing jury duty in Mercer County in the 90s, and a fellow juror on the next-to-last day of a long trial had her car stolen out of the ‘guarded’ courthouse parking garage. No good civil deed goes unpunished, I suppose.

In first place, with an overwhelming 76% of thefts happening this way, is simply being parked on any random road.

It’s not very satisfying because it doesn’t truly give you a place to avoid. So how else can you keep yourself safe?

Parked Photo by Mathieu Buquet on Unsplash loading...

What you can do

Always lock your doors and windows, even for short periods.

Park in well-lit, populated areas, and avoid leaving your vehicle in the same spot for long periods.

Steering wheel locks and upgraded alarms remain effective.

A GPS tracking device can help prevent theft and increase the chances of recovery if a theft does occur.

