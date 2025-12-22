I still try to remember what it felt like to be a kid — what I disagreed with my parents about and why it seemed so important at the time. I was a pretty good kid (at least in my own view), but there were a few recurring issues. I liked to wander off a little too far, especially toward places my parents considered unsafe — the river, the railroad tracks, the spots where they imagined all sorts of nefarious characters lurking. They also had opinions about who I was hanging out with and what kind of mischief we might be getting into together. And, of course, there was my lack of interest in studying or doing homework when my grades weren’t exactly stellar.

Before screen time rules: the childhood arguments every parent remembers

Still, by and large, we got along just fine. The “technology” I probably spent the most time with was the home radio station setup I built. I could disappear into that for hours, but they never really complained. It felt harmless — maybe even productive.

Raising kids without smartphones and social media pressure

When we became parents ourselves, we were pretty lucky. Our kids were never obsessed with technology. Being online or glued to their phones just wasn’t a big thing, probably because they didn’t get phones until 10th and 12th grade. It just wasn’t part of their everyday world growing up.

Today, though, things are different.

Screen time, phones and family conflict in the digital age

A recent Talker Research survey on everyday tech rules shows just how much technology has become the main source of family friction. What stood out to me was that parents and kids actually agree on more than we might think. Both sides recognize the need for limits, and the top three rules they see eye-to-eye on are pretty reasonable: limits on screen time, no devices until homework and chores are done, and parents having a say in digital purchases. On those points, parents and kids agree — even if kids don’t always love it.

Where they disagree is just as familiar. Parents worry about too much screen time, phones at bedtime, and devices interrupting family time. Kids, on the other hand, feel rules can be too strict or unfair, especially when phones get taken away. It’s the modern version of old arguments — less about wandering too far from home and more about staying logged in too long.

What hasn’t changed about parenting, even as technology evolves

Underneath it all, though, the theme hasn’t changed. Parents worry because they care. Kids push boundaries because that’s part of growing up. The tools are different, but the family dynamic is the same.

As families gather for the holidays this week, I hope there’s a moment — maybe more than one — when not everyone is sitting together in the living room or around the dining table staring down at their phones. I hope we can be present, in the moment, and really treasure the people we’re with. Because there will come a day when we wish we could sit in those rooms again, hearing those voices, sharing that time — and we’ll realize just how much it mattered.

