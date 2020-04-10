PAPD Detective steps up to help NJ first responders

Today’s #BlueFriday honoree is Port Authority Detective Chris Johnson.

He and his wife have a camper rental business called Rental Outfitters. During this current crisis with a pandemic and economic shutdown, they stepped up to help. They have been donating their campers to first responders, nurses, doctors, etc, that need to be self-isolated during this time.

But when a nurse from Wisconsin reached out to rent a camper so she could join the team at a Morristown hospital, Chris not only offered the camper to her for free, but allowed her to park in their driveway and hooked it up to their own power and water.

It’s this kind of sacrifice and giving that marks a true hero in our society and Detective Chris Johnson certainly is an example of the best New Jersey has to offer.

