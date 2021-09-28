Pancheros Mexican restaurant opening a new location in NJ

First of all, if you’ve never been to a Pancheros you don’t know how very good Mexican fast-casual can be. Their blue corn chips and homemade queso alone are so delicious you could make a meal out of just those. Their quesadillas are to die for. Their burritos give you your money’s worth and then some.

Second, I’ve been spoiled. With a Pancheros Mexican Grill right in my town, I had no idea how few of these gems New Jersey had. Only 10.

Now there’s going to be an eleventh.

It’s been announced that a brand new Pancheros is coming to Cherry Hill. It will reside at Heritage Square Shopping Center on Route 70. No opening date has been given.

But one guy who can’t wait is Mike Yurcho. He co-owns the soon-to-be Pancheros along with two other locations.

“I am so grateful for the loyalty our fans here in South Jersey have shown to our existing Pancheros restaurants,” he told NJ.com. “We know that South Jersey loves Pancheros, and we are excited to serve Cherry Hill our burritos and queso.”

My GOD that queso!

It’s not just South Jersey loving Pancheros. We love it in Hunterdon County too. The existing locations are in Flemington, Bridgewater, Bedminster, Hamilton, Wall, Mount Laurel, West Berlin, Marlton, Voorhees and Glassboro.

The new location will be near the cluster of the Voorhees, Mount Laurel and West Berlin locations. We need them to break out in Union County where I grew up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

