PA man threatened to kill woman in NJ domestic violence attack, police say

A federal prison guard from Pennsylvania has been accused of an armed domestic violence attack in Morris County.

Patrick O'Kane, of Exeter, PA, has been a corrections officer with the federal bureau of prisons.

On Oct. 5, the 45-year-old O’Kane and a female victim were heading to a local campground in Mount Olive — for a session with a photographer who was also with them, Morris County Prosecutor Robert Carroll said.

An argument erupted over a text message the victim received, during which police say O'Kane strangled her, cut her abdomen with a knife and pointed a gun while threatening to kill her.

O'Kane was facing multiple aggravated assault charges, including for strangulation and pointing a firearm, and terroristic threats against the victim, whose identity was not released.

He has been charged with the following:

◼️ Aggravated assault-strangulation, second-degree

◼️ Possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose, second-degree

◼️ Aggravated assault- pointing a firearm, fourth-degree

◼️ Terroristic threats, third-degree

◼️ Possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose (knife), third-degree

◼️ Unlawful possession of a weapon (knife), fourth-degree

◼️ Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, third-degree

◼️ Aggravated assault on a domestic violence victim, third-degree

◼️ Simple assault, a disorderly persons offense

Following a detention hearing, he was held in Morris County jail, pending future court proceedings.

“Domestic violence is a serious crime. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office is committed to holding the perpetrators of domestic violence, especially those that involve physical violence and the use of a firearm or weapon, accountable under the law,” Carroll said in a written release.

The prosecutor continued “I commend the law enforcement officers who responded. Through the skillful use of police de-escalation techniques, they were able to safely arrest the defendant, who had assaulted the victim with a knife and pointed a firearm while threatening to kill the victim.”

Carroll said the investigation involved officers from three states — Hackettstown Police, Mount Olive Police, Exeter Police in Pennsylvania, Newtown Police in Connecticut, and the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office Domestic Violence Unit.

If you or someone you know is the victim of domestic violence there are resources available in Morris County to assist victims and their families at the Morris County Family Justice Center at 10 Court Street, 4th Floor, Morristown.

The Morris Family Justice contact number is 973-829-4050; or you can visit their website or contact the Domestic Violence Abuse hotline at 1-877-R-U-ABUSED.