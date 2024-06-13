🐛 Acrobatic bugs make their way to Newark at the end of this month

🐛 Cirque du Soleil's, OVO, will be shown for three days only

🐛 Three new acts and characters were added to the show in 2022

NEWARK — If you love acrobatic bugs, then you’re going to love this show.

Cirque du Soleil has announced the return of its spectacular, OVO, coming to New Jersey later this month.

OVO, which means “egg” in Portuguese, is a colorful intrusion into a new day in the life of insects; a non-stop riot of energy and movement, Cirque du Soleil described.

OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) loading...

The show is coming to the Prudential Center in Newark from June 20-22.

This show-stopping acrobatic show highlights the personalities and abilities of selected insect species while exploring the beauty of biodiversity in all its contrasts and vibrancy.

OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) loading...

For its relaunch in 2022, three new acts and new characters were incorporated into the OVO colony.

OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) loading...

The story dives into the ecosystem life where insects work, eat, crawl, flutter, play, fight, and look for love. When a mysterious egg appears in their midst, the insects are awestruck and intensely curious about this object that represents the enigma and cycles of their lives.

OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) loading...

It’s love at first sight when a gawky, quirky insect arrives in the community and a ladybug catches his eye, and the feeling is mutual.

OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) loading...

“Funny and chaotic, yet adorable and wonderful, OVO charms our inner child with its sweet exuberance. Comprised of 100 people from 25 different countries, including 52 artists, OVO brings to the stage high-level acrobatic acts redefining the limits of the human body,” according to Brian Buttler Media Relations.

OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) OVO from Cirque du Soleil comes to the Prudential Center in Newark in June (Brian Buttler Media Relations) loading...

OVO opened in Montreal in 2009, and has since thrilled more than 7 million people in over 160 cities and close to 30 different countries.

Tickets can be found here.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom