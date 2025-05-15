🔴 Woman posted video of crash and claims councilman was drunk

🔴 No breathalyzer test was done at the scene

🔴 The same councilman was in a fatal crash 4 years ago

PATERSON — Fed-up residents are demanding answers after a crash in the Silk City involving a local official.

No charges have been filed against Paterson City Councilman Luis Velez in connection with the early Monday morning crash.

The other driver in the crash, a Paterson mother named Knolaisha Washington, said that Velez appeared drunk. Her friend's neck was broken in the crash.

Velez has not been charged with any crimes in connection with the incident.

She posted videos of the aftermath on Facebook and then called him a "coward" at Tuesday night's city council meeting.

"I want to know what will his consequences be? How is he even here today and not being held accountable for what he did to me," Washington said.

Washington said the crash has left her unable to attend school or work to pay her monthly bills.

Vehicle in Paterson crash Knolaisha Washington's vehicle after the crash early Monday morning (Knolaisha Carter via Facebook) loading...

According to Washington, Velez ran a red light around 1:30 a.m. and hit her car at an intersection in Paterson. Video showed the scene was at the corner of 12th Avenue and Madison Avenue.

The woman's mother, Regina Washington, also spoke and said she wanted to see Velez in jail.

"Till the day I die, I’m going to make sure you pay for what you did to my child,” she said.

After hours of public comment, Councilman Velez responded with a brief comment.

"I listened to every word, every concern that was brought at the public portion. I took notes. I will pray over it and that's all I'm going to say," Velez said.

Vehicle in Paterson crash Another sedan struck by Velez's vehicle early Monday morning (Knolaisha Carter via Facebook) loading...

No breathalyzer after crash

Police didn't give Velez a breathalyzer test after the crash, the councilman said to NBC 4 New York.

There was "no need" for a breathalyzer, he said. In a statement, Velez said that he was dizzy and not drunk.

Several residents at the city council meeting questioned why Velez wasn't given a field sobriety test. Councilman Michael Jackson said Velez should have been arrested and given a blood draw at the hospital.

New Jersey 101.5 has emailed the Paterson Police Department with a request for comment.

Councilman urinated at the scene?

According to NBC 4, a video showed Velez peeing after police arrived at the scene.

"I suffer diabetes and there was no bathroom," Velez said to NBC 4. "I was not exposing myself."

Videos of the crash scene posted on Facebook are below.

WARNING: VIDEOS CONTAIN PROFANITY

