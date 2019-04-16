Outerbridge Crossing gets cashless tolls starting April 24

The Outerbridge Crossing next week will become the second Staten Island-bound bridge to no longer accept cash tolls.

The New York-bound lanes will be completely closed on Monday and Tuesday from midnight to 5 a.m. for realignment and striping of the lanes.

A cashless system goes into effect on Wednesday, April 24, which will allow all drivers to maintain highway speed. An overhead gantry will read E-ZPass transponders and charge Port Authority issued accounts $12.50 for peak hour tolls and $10.50 for off-peak tolls. Discount plans are also available.

Other E-ZPass users, including those issued by the New Jersey Turnpike Authority, will pay a $15 toll.

A picture will be taken of non-E-ZPass users' license plates and a bill will be mailed.

The Port Authority said cashless tolls will have an environmental benefit of less emissions from vehicles idling at the toll plaza.

The Bayonne Bridge became the first Port Authority cashless bridge in February 2017. The Goethals Bridge will no longer accept cash payments starting sometime this fall.

