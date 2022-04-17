Our listeners’ favorite places to pick your own strawberries in New Jersey

Pick-your-own strawberry season is coming up. Grab your basket, the kids and get ready to head out to the fields.

Strawberry season is super short for picking, starting in mid-May and lasting through June. In South Jersey, the best time to pick is the end of May and beginning of June, and usually lasts 3-4 weeks, but depending on the weather can last as long as 6 weeks.

North Jersey usually follows South Jersey ripening patterns by one or two weeks.

Source Adobe Stock By Alyona Burchette Source Adobe Stock By Alyona Burchette loading...

Some tips for strawberry picking

You want to look for red berries, strawberries do not continue to ripen after being picked. So if they look good enough to eat at the moment, pick them!

Avoid the berries that have white, yellow or greenish tips. You also want to make sure the strawberries feel firm and plump.

How to pick strawberries

To pick a strawberry, you want to grasp the stem about one inch above the berry. Using your forefinger and thumbnail pull with a slight twisting motion. Let the strawberry roll into your palm, and repeat the picking process until you have 3-4 berries in your hand.

Keep your eye out for our upcoming article from Erin Vogt that will include hours of operation, admission prices and more.

These are some of the best places to pick your own in New Jersey, based on listener suggestions and my suggestions. The list is broken up by North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann loading...

Alyson Jasina

Bonacorsi Family Farm in Flemington

Jennifer Roensch Reierson

Bonacorsi Family Farm in Flemington has the best!

Tara Civi

Bonacorsi Family Farm in Flemington, The fruit from there holds up better too...although it doesn't last long before we eat it all.

Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann loading...

Rishika Goyal

Synder's Farm in Somerset

@TheMeadowsNJ

Synder's Farm on South Middlebush Rd. in Franklin Township! Also best pumpkin picking

Source Adobe Stock By kegfire Source Adobe Stock By kegfire loading...

Jordan Jansson

Giamarese Farm and Orchards in East Brunswick

Ana Essentiels on Unsplash Ana Essentiels on Unsplash loading...

Liz Hill

Phillips Farm in Milford

Alyson Jasina

Phillips Farm in Milford

Source Adobe Stock By jinga80 Source Adobe Stock By jinga80 loading...

Kerry DiPaolo

Melick's Town Farm in Bridgewater

Farsai Chaikulngamdee on Unsplash Farsai Chaikulngamdee on Unsplash loading...

Carol Johnson

Von Thun Farms in Monmouth Junction. So many awesome activities besides the picking!!

Sarah Mason

We love Von Thun Farms in Monmouth Junction

@mompnb

Von Thun Farms in Monmouth Junction

Roman Kraft on Unsplash Roman Kraft on Unsplash loading...

Tammy Belz Meyer

Peterson Farm in Flemington

Source Adobe Stock By nd700 Source Adobe Stock By nd700 loading...

Susan M. Kershaw

Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Source Adobe Stock By Gorilla Source Adobe Stock By Gorilla loading...

Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann loading...

Katie Wallace

Alstede Farms in Chester. One of the best parts of the pick your own there is the tractor ride is beautiful.

Joanna Leigh Hali

Alstede Farms in Chester. They have a fantastic hay ride to the field and plenty of activities (and strawberries) to keep kids of all ages happy and engaged! Highly recommended! And if you go during the last weekend in June, you can usually do strawberry and raspberry picking during the same trip!

Source Adobe Stock By Chakorn Source Adobe Stock By Chakorn loading...

Izabella Brooks

Ort Farms in Long Valley. The sweetest most delicious strawberries in the area, possibly the whole state.

Source Adobe Stock By cornfield Source Adobe Stock By cornfield loading...

@gibwel98

Donaldson Farms in Hackettstown

Source Adobe Stock By famveldman Source Adobe Stock By famveldman loading...

Jordan Jansson

Farms View Roadstand in Wayne

Liz Caldwell on Unsplash Liz Caldwell on Unsplash loading...

Jordan Jansson

Stony Hills Farm in Chester

Source Adobe Stock By Evgenia Tiplyashina Source Adobe Stock By Evgenia Tiplyashina loading...

Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann loading...

Joanne Pagano

Duffield's Farms in Sewell

Amy Gallo

Duffield's Farms in Sewell

Source Adobe Stock By barmalini Source Adobe Stock By barmalini loading...

Theresa Marie

Rowand's Farm in Glassboro

Jenn Romano-Baus

Rowand's Farm in Glassboro

Source Adobe Stock By DiedovStock Source Adobe Stock By DiedovStock loading...

Jennifer Gates

Chesterfield Organic Orchards in Chesterfield

Source Adobe Stock By Piranhi Source Adobe Stock By Piranhi loading...

Emily Harvey

Specca Farms in Bordentown

Source Adobe Stock By Jari Hindström Source Adobe Stock By Jari Hindström loading...

Lori Shotlander Oppen

Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

Sheryl Zaydel

My very favorite is Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford. I take all my grandkids there. We've been going there for 15 years. Such a fun place & the staff is wonderful.

Mike Mac

Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

Source Adobe Stock By nd700 Source Adobe Stock By nd700 loading...

Lori Shotlander Oppen

Springdale Farms in Cherry Hill

Source Adobe Stock By leungchopan Source Adobe Stock By leungchopan loading...

Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann Original Photo Source Adobe Stock By Sham-ann loading...

Jordan Jansson

Hallock's U-Pick Farm in New Egypt

Rich Smith on Unsplash Rich Smith on Unsplash loading...

Laura Boehner

Sahl's Father Son Farm in Galloway (Egg Harbor City). Love it there!

Source Adobe Stock By nito Source Adobe Stock By nito loading...

Mindy Richman

Battleview Orchards in Freehold

Source Adobe Stock By Werachai Sookruay Source Adobe Stock By Werachai Sookruay loading...

Amanda Fierro

Stiles Farm and Nursery in Cape May Court House

Source Adobe Stock By Wojciech Bobrowicz Source Adobe Stock By Wojciech Bobrowicz loading...

Lynn Humphrey

Grown in Monmouth in Freehold

Source Adobe Stock By kseniya_mitus Source Adobe Stock By kseniya_mitus loading...

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)