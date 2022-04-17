Our listeners&#8217; favorite places to pick your own strawberries in New Jersey

Our listeners’ favorite places to pick your own strawberries in New Jersey

Source Adobe Stock By Alyona Burchette

Pick-your-own strawberry season is coming up. Grab your basket, the kids and get ready to head out to the fields.

Strawberry season is super short for picking, starting in mid-May and lasting through June. In South Jersey, the best time to pick is the end of May and beginning of June, and usually lasts 3-4 weeks, but depending on the weather can last as long as 6 weeks.

North Jersey usually follows South Jersey ripening patterns by one or two weeks.

Some tips for strawberry picking

You want to look for red berries, strawberries do not continue to ripen after being picked. So if they look good enough to eat at the moment, pick them!

Avoid the berries that have white, yellow or greenish tips. You also want to make sure the strawberries feel firm and plump.

How to pick strawberries

To pick a strawberry, you want to grasp the stem about one inch above the berry. Using your forefinger and thumbnail pull with a slight twisting motion. Let the strawberry roll into your palm, and repeat the picking process until you have 3-4 berries in your hand.

Keep your eye out for our upcoming article from Erin Vogt that will include hours of operation, admission prices and more.

These are some of the best places to pick your own in New Jersey, based on listener suggestions and my suggestions. The list is broken up by North Jersey, South Jersey, Central Jersey and the Jersey Shore.

Alyson Jasina
Bonacorsi Family Farm in Flemington

Jennifer Roensch Reierson
Bonacorsi Family Farm in Flemington has the best!

Tara Civi
Bonacorsi Family Farm in Flemington, The fruit from there holds up better too...although it doesn't last long before we eat it all.

Rishika Goyal
Synder's Farm in Somerset

@TheMeadowsNJ
Synder's Farm on South Middlebush Rd. in Franklin Township! Also best pumpkin picking

Jordan Jansson
Giamarese Farm and Orchards in East Brunswick

Liz Hill
Phillips Farm in Milford

Alyson Jasina
Phillips Farm in Milford

Kerry DiPaolo
Melick's Town Farm in Bridgewater

Carol Johnson
Von Thun Farms in Monmouth Junction. So many awesome activities besides the picking!!

Sarah Mason
We love Von Thun Farms in Monmouth Junction 

@mompnb
Von Thun Farms in Monmouth Junction 

Tammy Belz Meyer
Peterson Farm in Flemington

Susan M. Kershaw
Terhune Orchards in Princeton

Katie Wallace

Alstede Farms in Chester. One of the best parts of the pick your own there is the tractor ride is beautiful.

Joanna Leigh Hali
Alstede Farms in Chester. They have a fantastic hay ride to the field and plenty of activities (and strawberries) to keep kids of all ages happy and engaged! Highly recommended! And if you go during the last weekend in June, you can usually do strawberry and raspberry picking during the same trip!

Izabella Brooks
Ort Farms in Long Valley. The sweetest most delicious strawberries in the area, possibly the whole state.

@gibwel98
Donaldson Farms in Hackettstown

Jordan Jansson
Farms View Roadstand in Wayne

Jordan Jansson
Stony Hills Farm in Chester

Joanne Pagano
Duffield's Farms in Sewell 

Amy Gallo
Duffield's Farms in Sewell 

Theresa Marie
Rowand's Farm in Glassboro

Jenn Romano-Baus
Rowand's Farm in Glassboro

Jennifer Gates
Chesterfield Organic Orchards in Chesterfield

Emily Harvey
Specca Farms in Bordentown

Lori Shotlander Oppen
Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

Sheryl Zaydel
My very favorite is Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford. I take all my grandkids there. We've been going there for 15 years. Such a fun place & the staff is wonderful.

Mike Mac
Johnson's Corner Farm in Medford

Lori Shotlander Oppen
Springdale Farms in Cherry Hill

Jordan Jansson
Hallock's U-Pick Farm in New Egypt

Laura Boehner
Sahl's Father Son Farm in Galloway (Egg Harbor City). Love it there!

Mindy Richman
Battleview Orchards in Freehold

Amanda Fierro
Stiles Farm and Nursery in Cape May Court House

Lynn Humphrey
Grown in Monmouth in Freehold

