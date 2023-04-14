Ouch! NJ teen accidentally shoots himself during wild police chase

⚫ NJ teenager shoots himself by accident while running from police

⚫ The 16-year-old alleged car thief was carrying a 9mm handgun

⚫The incident happened only blocks from police headquarters

A Newark teenager who police say was trying to break into vehicles in Hillside is recovering in the hospital after accidentally shooting himself while fleeing police.

When Hillside authorities got a report of attempted motor vehicle burglaries on Compton Terrace, only a few blocks from police headquarters, they responded to the scene and spotted three males.

When officers approached the group, the three took off on foot.

He told police "I shot myself"

Seconds later, there was a gunshot and officers found a 16-year-old boy lying on the ground who said “I shot myself.”

TheaDesign GettyImages TheaDesign GettyImages loading...

Cops searched the suspect and found a Smith & Wesson 9mm handgun in his waistband loaded with illegal hollow-point bullets. (Hollow-point bullets expand on impact, causing a more lethal hit than an average bullet.)

The juvenile was taken to University Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

A second suspect collared

Authorities were able to locate a second 16-year-old male suspect from Newark. He was later released to a parent.

The teen who shot himself is now charged with juvenile delinquency; resisting arrest, eluding, unlawful possession of a weapon, and unlawful possession of hollow-point bullets.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.

LOOK: 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the US From secret gardens to underground caves, Stacker compiled a list of 25 must-visit hidden gems from across the United States using travel guides, news articles, and company websites.