NEWARK — It was a pedicure gone very wrong at a nail salon after a customer became angry and bit the ear of the technician working on her toenails, police said.

The woman came into the Angel Nails Spa on Jones Street on June 23 around 11:20 a.m. and during her treatment began to argue about the service she was receiving, according to police.

The customer then bit the salon worker's ear.

During a fight, police said the woman also bit a man in the arm who tried to intervene and pulled another woman's hair and hit her face.

She ran out of the store toward the New Community Manor housing complex, witnesses told police.

Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara asked anyone with information about the incident to call the department's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477).

Woman police say bit the ear of a nail salon worker in Newark (Newark police)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

The Best Horror Movie From Every Year Counting down a century's worth of monsters, demons and things that go bump in the night.

50 Disturbing Songs That People Love