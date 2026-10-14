Have you ever been to one of those places that seems like it's been there forever? That no matter what happens as time goes on, it's one of those constants that stays put? Oscar's Pizza & Restaurant is one of them.

Oscar's is a special place for the citizens of the Birchwood Park section of Brick. For nearly 40 years, Oscar's in Brick as been serving up amazing pizza, Italian dishes, and more to generations of families.

And yes, generations. Oscar's has been in the same location since 1987, and is showing no signs of going anywhere, despite the many changes that have happened both in the plaza and the surrounding area.

But aside from the pizza and Italian dishes they're known for, they have another very popular item on their menu that their customers also can't get enough of.

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Amazing sandwiches, and home-grown ingredients

If you're a frequent customer of Oscar's, then you've most likely given their hot and cold subs and sandwiches a try. And I have to tell you, they were delicious!

The one I tried was actually the most popular one on the menu. It was their chicken cheesesteak, complete with freshly grown ingredients.

How fresh? Try picked directly from the plants in front of the store (when the season allows for it). And you can really taste that with the peppers in the sandwich.

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Best sandwich and pizza in Brick

Although they didn't take the top spot this year, their sandwiches still got a lot of love for the Jersey Shore Sandwich Playoffs, which took place in Sept. 2026.

Oscar's was up against numerous other shops up and down the Jersey Shore, which is an honor within itself. If you've never had their sandwiches, I urge you to give them a try.

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As for the pizza?

Hands down would be one of the best at the Jersey Shore. Mike, the owner of Oscars, has been serving pies for generations and knows the community inside and out. I personally love their sausage and peppers pie with mushrooms. Simply amazing.

So until the pizza playoffs arrive in 2027, here's a sneak peak of Oscar's in Brick from the sandwich playoffs earlier this year, which includes a bit of history most of their customers may not have known (check out the exclusive video below).

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The above post reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 weekend host & content contributor Mike Brant. Any opinions expressed are his own.