Oscar-nominated actress seen at NJ restaurant

A huge name was in New Jersey a few days ago. Our mystery actress showed up at Mia Chiarella’s restaurant Primal in Cape May. She’s the executive chef there at the surf and turf eatery. But who was the actress?

Hints:

She’s been nominated for an Oscar.

She has won a Golden Globe and two Screen Actors Guild Awards.

Her last name perfectly represents the attitude of most New Jerseyans.

She was in “Oppenheimer.”

She’s British.

She’s also been in “Charlie Wilson’s War” and “The Devil Wears Prada.”

Emily Blunt Actress Emily Blunt attends a special screening of 'The Great Buck Howard' hosted by The Cinema Society and Brooks Brothers on Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2009 in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Agostini) loading...

Did you get it? It’s Emily Blunt.

The chef, Mia Chiarella, said Blunt came back into her kitchen and told her she’d just had the best lobster she’d ever tried. Blunt was beyond gracious and down to earth, and happily posed for a pic with Chiarella which she shared on Instagram.

Emily Blunt has been in New Jersey working on a film by Steven Spielberg that so far has no official title but is said to be a UFO picture. It will also star Colin Firth, Colman Domingo, Josh O’Connor and Eve Hewson.

IMDB.com has the movie expected for release June 12 of 2026. If you want to do some "star gazing" this time of year in Cape May could be perfect.

Some fun facts on Emily Blunt:

She’s best friends with Anne Hathaway, who set her up with John Krasinski who is now her husband.

Stanley Tucci is her brother-in-law as he’s married to her sister Felicity Blunt.

She had a debilitating stutter as a child which she got over by acting and speaking as "someone else."

