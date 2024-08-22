Original cast of ‘Rocky Horror Picture Show’ will tour the NJ area

Get your black heels and corsets ready, because they would like… if they may… to take you on a strange journey. The original cast of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, that is!

So be sure to take a jump to the left to perform the Time Warp as members of the cult classic film tour the U.S., making stops in the surrounding New Jersey areas.

According to the Asbury Park Press,

The campy cult classic movie musical is celebrating its 49th anniversary this year with three national tours that will combine to stop in more than 50 cities.

The tours will run simultaneously, with Barry Bostwick (Brad Majors), Nell Campbell (Columbia) and Patricia Quinn (Magenta) each at the helm of one.

The tour stops kick off on Sunday, Aug. 28, and run through Oct. 31.

Rocky Horror Cast Getty Images loading...

I see you shiver with antici…PATION for the chance to see this.

I never would have thought all these years later we’d be touring our little ol' film," Campbell said "I’m so thrilled to get back on the road and to meet several generations of fans. Looking forward to a lot of fun just like it always was!

Not only will audience members have the chance to meet a cast member, they’ll also be able to dress up for a costume contest judged by the cast member, and then enjoy a shadow cast performance.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 35th Anniversary To Benefit The Painted Turtle - Show Kevin Winter loading...

For the Rocky Horror “virgins,” this is when the movie is shown in its entirety with actors acting out scenes in front of the screen.

I’ve had the pleasure of attending a few of these shadow casts and they’re always fun.

While the tours aren’t making stops in New Jersey, they will be performing nearby.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour will be at the Miller Theatre (Kimmel Center) in Philadelphia, PA hosted by Barry Bostwick on Oct. 29.

Los Angeles Screening & DVD Launch Of "The Selling" Getty Images loading...

Bostwick will continue the tour in New York on Halloween at the King’s Theatre in Brooklyn.

You can find all of the show dates for the “late night picture show” here.

CHECK IT OUT: The Best Movie Character Names of the 1980s

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: Do you know these iconic quotes from '70s TV shows Stacker looked through the vast array of groundbreaking 1970s television and identified 25 of its most iconic (and most memorable) quotes. Gallery Credit: Sofia Voss

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.