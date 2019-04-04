Organic nut butters sold in NJ recalled over listeria risk

Woodbridge-based Wakefern Food Corp. has issued a voluntary recall of several types of Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters because they may be contaminated with listeria . No illnesses related to the recall have been reported.

The following five varieties of nut butters, packed in 16-ounce plastic jars, have been recalled:

Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Salted Almond Butter UPC: 04119006004

Wholesome Pantry Organic Creamy Unsalted Almond Butter UPC: 04119006005

Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsalted Sunflower Butter UPC: 04119005827

Wholesome Pantry Organic Tahini Butter UPC: 04119005828

Wholesome Pantry Organic Cashew Butter UPC: 04119006006

All recalled products have "best by" dates of June 2020 and earlier. They were sold in ShopRite and Dearborn Market stores across New Jersey.

The butters also were recalled in New York, Pennsylvania and Delaware, some sold at Price Rite Marketplace and The Fresh Grocer.

Wakefern was made aware of the issue when their supplier, Oskri Organics Corp.. of Lake Mills, Wisconsin, notified them that several nut butters produced in their facility had tested positive for listeria bacteria.

No Wholesome Pantry Organic nut butters tested positive, but a voluntary recall was enacted out of an abundance of caution.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Customers who purchased these products should return them for an immediate refund or replacement.

Consumers with questions may call Customer Care at 1-800-746-7748 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.