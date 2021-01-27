An Oradell police officer was charged with stealing from a lock box that the police department makes available for residents to drop off their unwanted prescription drugs.

Prosecutors began investigating Jeffrey Peters after they were alerted that he may have entered the "Project Medicine Drop" box, which he does not have access to.

Investigators said he accessed the box on several occasions and took drugs. Peters was arrested on Monday.

The boxes, which look like a Post Office mailbox, allows people to leave unused prescription medicine for proper disposal. The boxes are part of a national campaign to clear medicine cabinets, which fuel opioid addictions, as well as to keep people from contaminating water supplies through flushing them down the toilet.

A picture on the Oradell police website shows Peters as the recipient of a PBA Award in 2016.

Peters has been suspended and charged with with third-degree theft and drug possession. He is scheduled for a first court appearance on Feb. 10. New Jersey 101.5 did not know Wednesday whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

