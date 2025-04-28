🍽 OpenTable put out its list of Top 100 Brunches for 2025

🍽 Only one NJ restaurant made the list

🍽 Do you agree with its choice?

Mother’s Day is May 11.

Any ideas what you’re doing to celebrate the mom in your life?

Maybe it’s a nice breakfast, a lovely brunch, an elegant dinner, or something else with the family and friends. But most likely, food will be involved.

Each year, OpenTable looks at diner reviews and demand metrics to determine the perfect brunch restaurants for Mother’s Day across the country.

This year’s list of Top 100 Brunches has been announced, broken down by state.

Out of 100, only one spot in New Jersey made the list as the top brunch spot to celebrate Mother’s Day.

Brunch spots were chosen across 25 states including California, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Washington D.C.

In New York, 12 restaurants made the Top 100 Brunch list, according to OpenTable, including the famous Tavern on the Green in Midtown Manhattan, Tony Di Napoli’s also in Midtown, Gallagher’s Steakhouse on W. 52nd Street, Carmine’s on 44th Street, and The Farm Italy Restaurant and Bar in Huntington (Long Island).

Two out of the top 100 brunch spots can be found in Pennsylvania, both in Philadelphia. They are Parc (serving French fare in a charming space filled with vintage framed paintings, photos and antique brass fixtures that transport guests across the Atlantic), and Talula’s Garden (a warm, elegant Washington Square eatery that has a modern menu with a light European touch).

Only one restaurant in New Jersey made the Top 100 Best Brunches.

So, if brunch is what you’re planning for mom, consider taking her to....

500 Passaic Avenue, East Newark

“Ever since Tops Diner was established in 1942, our focus has always been to serve what our customers want, exactly when and how they want it. As the American dining culture shifts, we recognize we must strive to recreate the 1920s renaissance that birthed the diner as we know it today, all the while preserving the historical and cultural identity that made Tops Diner the model all others hope to emulate,” the restaurant stated.

It goes on to say…

“By constantly evolving, we ensure our ability to provide a diverse menu of high-quality options with the speed of service we’ve all become accustomed to, providing the uniquely satisfying experience synonymous with the Tops Diner name. Our hope is that we can grow as our clients do, and continue to serve both our Newark family and our community at large.”

There’s plenty on the menu that makes for a lovely brunch, including steak and eggs, chicken and waffles, breakfast sandwiches, salads, burgers, omelets, thick, fluffy French Toast dishes, hearty platters, and more.

Do you agree with OpenTable’s choice from New Jersey for Mother’s Day brunch?

Check out the full list of choices here from each state.

