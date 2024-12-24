These days, society is always on the go and needs maximum convenience. Long gone are the days when Sundays were solely meant for the family or holidays meant society took a pause.

As we enter 2025, a holiday for federal employees, like New Year's Day, won't completely stop people in their tracks. That's why the list below is crucial to help you navigate the day mixed with openings and closures.

New Year's Day Credit: Melinda Nagy loading...

New Jersey is packed with businesses and federally recognized operations, so just some of the state's services are mentioned as a guide. The featured selection ranges from NJ Transit, to Amazon, to urgent care and more.

No one wants to waste their precious time off, so for anything not mentioned below, definitely call ahead to minimize inconvenience.

New Jersey 101.5 wishes you and your family a healthy and prosperous 2025.

Banks (TD Bank, Wells Fargo, etc.)

US Currency Credit: Ingram Publishing loading...

Regardless of what bank you're with, all locations are closed on New Year's Day because it's a federal holiday observed by the Federal Reserve. Make sure to get any in-person bank assistance before Jan. 1. Mobile banking and ATMs will be your only options for a day.

U.S. Postal Service

USPS Credit: McConnell Adams, Townsquare Media Lansing loading...

New Year's Day is one of 11 total holidays the U.S. Postal Service annually shuts down. Not only will local post offices close for the day, but there will be no regular mail. However, Priority Mail Express will be delivered in select locations.

Amazon

Amazon Facility AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File loading...

Like on Christmas, Amazon won't make deliveries on New Year's Day. The company recognizes seven paid holidays in any given year.

NJ Transit

NJ Transit AP Photo/Julio Cortez loading...

NJ Transit recognizes 12 annual holidays.

Its website says most buses will have a Saturday or Sunday schedule, but find how it will specifically impact you by looking at the Bus Holiday Service Guide.

Rail service will have extra overnight services from Hoboken/New York Penn Station. A regular weekend schedule will take over once it's 6 a.m.

Light rail plans are as follows: Newark Light Rail will have a Saturday/Holiday schedule, River LINE will have Sunday/holiday schedule and Hudson-Bergen Light Rail will also use the Sunday/holiday schedule.

More holiday information can be found here.

Federal/state courts

Law and justice concept Credit: NiseriN loading...

Being that New Year's Day is recognized as a federal holiday, all federal courts are closed on Jan. 1. The day also falls under one of the state court holidays for New Jersey.

Virtua Urgent Care/Atlantic Health Urgent Care

sick in car Credit: PeterTG loading...

Virtua Urgent Care has multiple New Jersey locations that are open 365 days a year with no appointment necessary. The same walk-in service seven days a week exists for Atlantic Health Urgent Care, though it says online to "check with your nearest location for specific evening and holiday hours." Overall, a good rule of thumb during the holidays is to call before you drive to any urgent care service.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joes Mini Tote AP Photo/Christina Paciolla loading...

All Trader Joe's locations are closed on New Year's Day, according to the company's website. For all your holiday meal needs, stores will be open until 5 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

Whole Foods Market

Whole Foods Market AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey loading...

Many of our stores are open for modified hours on Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day," Whole Foods Market says online. They advise shoppers to check the local store's page for specific times, which can be found here.

Costco Wholesale

Costco AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar loading...

All U.S. warehouses are closed seven times a year, which includes New Year's Day followed by Easter Sunday. The full list of annual closures can be found here.

Walmart

Walmart AP Photo/David Zalubowski loading...

New Year's Day hours will be business as usual for all U.S. locations, according to New Jersey 101.5's call with customer service.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom