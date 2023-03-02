Ooo that smell. Here are the stinkiest places in New Jersey
By and large, New Jersey is a pretty fragrant place to live. We do have some of the best smells in the nation. For instance, the smell of the beach as you walk along the Jersey Shore, and the smell of the mountains or grass as you walk through our many parks. Let us also not forget the smell of the food from our many fine restaurants.
There are, however, other smells in New Jersey that are located in places; and you almost have to hold your nose. Like for example, Exit 13 of the New Jersey Turnpike, which comedian Robert Klein refers to as "a nice smell of universal fart for about 20 minutes."
But wait, that's not all! While reading the story about the chicken waste that was causing a stench on Route 55, I started to think about some of the other places in New Jersey that are offending the olfactory. In other words, where are the stinkiest places in New Jersey? Here's what my following has come up with, along with the many votes for the State Capital building:
Over the Goethals Bridge -- yuck
Bernie Sanders
Newark. Smells like motor oil and hummus
Jason Beyer
295 as you pass the dump in Columbus.
Chuck Homler
Shafto Road in Tinton Falls passing the Hazardous Waste Dump / the worst foul odor of all Times!
Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey
Leading into the tunnel from 195 towards Trenton ... Smells like the water (poop) plant.
Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe
Fischer Blvd Tom’s River, during low tide
Val Peclet
Beginning of 195 close to pa. Every time we pass there we ask who farted until we realized there's a sewer plant or something in that area
Leah Temima Lipson Saks
Lol…I am showing my age, it used to be Secaucus and you could smell it in Union City
Gail Morrone
The swamps heading into AC
Butch Budai
Atlantic City with all the dead whales washing up because of those windmills
Kathleen Cuneo
How about Melita Coffee? Smells.. great!
Chris Tracey
The pig farms in Deptford
Glenn Summers
