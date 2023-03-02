Ooo that smell. Here are the stinkiest places in New Jersey

By and large, New Jersey is a pretty fragrant place to live. We do have some of the best smells in the nation. For instance, the smell of the beach as you walk along the Jersey Shore, and the smell of the mountains or grass as you walk through our many parks. Let us also not forget the smell of the food from our many fine restaurants.

There are, however, other smells in New Jersey that are located in places; and you almost have to hold your nose. Like for example, Exit 13 of the New Jersey Turnpike, which comedian Robert Klein refers to as "a nice smell of universal fart for about 20 minutes."

But wait, that's not all! While reading the story about the chicken waste that was causing a stench on Route 55, I started to think about some of the other places in New Jersey that are offending the olfactory. In other words, where are the stinkiest places in New Jersey? Here's what my following has come up with, along with the many votes for the State Capital building:

Gothels Bridge 3D render (Photo: Google Maps) Gothels Bridge 3D render (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Over the Goethals Bridge -- yuck

Bernie Sanders

Newark. Smells like motor oil and hummus

Jason Beyer

295 near Columbus (Photo: Google Maps) 295 near Columbus (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

295 as you pass the dump in Columbus.

Chuck Homler

Shafto Road (Photo: Google Maps) Shafto Road (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Shafto Road in Tinton Falls passing the Hazardous Waste Dump / the worst foul odor of all Times!

Thomas Thomi Hawk Hickey

Leading up to the tunnel (Photo: Google Maps) Leading into the tunnel from 195 (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Leading into the tunnel from 195 towards Trenton ... Smells like the water (poop) plant.

Jeri Fitzgeorge LaMothe

Fischer Boulevard (Photo: Google Maps) Fischer Boulevard (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Fischer Blvd Tom’s River, during low tide

Val Peclet

Near the beginning of 195 (Photo: Google Maps) Near the beginning of 195 (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

Beginning of 195 close to pa. Every time we pass there we ask who farted until we realized there's a sewer plant or something in that area

Leah Temima Lipson Saks

Lol…I am showing my age, it used to be Secaucus and you could smell it in Union City

Gail Morrone

Swamps near AC (Photo: Google Maps) Swamps near AC (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The swamps heading into AC

Butch Budai

(Photo: Jersey Shore Whale Watch) (Photo: Jersey Shore Whale Watch) loading...

Atlantic City with all the dead whales washing up because of those windmills

Kathleen Cuneo

How about Melita Coffee? Smells.. great!

Chris Tracey

Near pig farms in Deptford (Photo: Google Maps) Near pig farms in Deptford (Photo: Google Maps) loading...

The pig farms in Deptford

Glenn Summers

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise only. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

You can now listen to Steve Trevelise — On Demand! Discover more about New Jersey’s personalities and what makes the Garden State interesting. Download the Steve Trevelise show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Nasty NJ town nicknames — Have you heard of them? Dennis & Judi asked their listeners for the nasty nicknames they've heard their towns referred to. How many have you heard? Which ones would you add?