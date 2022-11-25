Only in New Jersey: This word was named our state’s weirdest slang term

This is an odd topic. We’re going to talk about what one website is calling the weirdest slang word in New Jersey.

Let’s start by saying the word New Jersey slang word is not a curse. As a matter of fact, anyone in your family, no matter what age, would be able to say it and not get grounded.

Having said that, the existence of this word might be the source of the most cursing in New Jersey history. Are you confused yet?

This whole thing all started when Stacker decided to find the weirdest slang word in every state in America, and the one they selected for the Garden State is a great choice.

It’s such a good representation of New Jersey. We’re one of the few places that have these awful things. We may be the place that hates them the most in the entire world.

We’re not really sure it’s a slang word, however. It’s just the name of a horrible invention.

The weirdest slang word in New Jersey, according to this report, is “jughandle”.

The word makes us all cringe, but there are very few things more New Jersey than the jughandle. And it does often make us utter some of the other weird slang words you often hear around the Garden State.

This may just be the only honor the jughandle will ever get, and it’s definitely the only one it will ever deserve. The almighty New Jersey jughandle.

