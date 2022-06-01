One of NJ’s favorite festivals is back after a 2-year break

It’s festival season in New Jersey, and you know what that means — some of the best food, music and good cheer you’ve ever experienced.

After the Pandemic, we New Jerseyans can use all of the above.

Louisiana isn’t the only place where you can indulge in crawfish, corn and potatoes until you practically can’t breathe. After a 2 year hiatus, Michael Arnone's Crawfish Festival will be returning to New Jersey in the Sussex County Fairgrounds. From June 3-5 locals and visitors can enjoy live music, camping and plenty of food for the entire weekend.

This is the 31st anniversary of the festival, and there will be over 20 artists performing throughout the weekend.

Tickets are $45 per day, but you can also buy two-day combo, group sale, advance three-day camping/admission and King Crawfish Krewe passes which include VIP check-in and access to all performances.

The food and drink will also be available at a range of prices depending on the vendor.

This year the vendors will include Michael’s Crawfish Krewe, Cowboy’s Krewe, Andre’s Restaurant, and much more.

If you are looking to really immerse yourself in a crawfish festival experience, this is definitely the event for you.

From Friday night onwards you have the opportunity to spend the entirety of the weekend at the festival where you will enjoy music from genres such as Cajun, Zydeco, Delta Blues, New Orleans R&B, Gospel, Funk and Brass while indulging in some of the best Cajun food you’ll ever have.

This is a great opportunity to get to know more NJ locals and also spend some quality time with friends and family and let loose.

