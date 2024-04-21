One of NJ’s best downtowns has a perfect Italian restaurant

I’ve written about this small town before because it truly does harbor some of the best restaurants in New Jersey.

It’s located right in the heart of the state so it almost serves as a central meeting point between North and South Jersey.

That town would be Bordentown, New Jersey located in Mercer County. And as I’ve highlighted a lot of the restaurants in this town, I somehow forgot to mention this one.

That place would be Angelos located on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown. This restaurant is a sister restaurant to Toscano, which is just a few doors down.

The food quality is just as good as Toscano so if you can’t get in there, you can check this place out for a great meal. Their produce is all locally grown and fresh no matter the season.

From appetizers to main courses to desserts, Angelos is a place it’s sure to please the pallet.

They have a delicious Cacio y Pepe, which I had never tried before until going here. Safe to say I would order it again. They have fried mozzarella as an appetizer, which is one of my favorites, and above all else, this place just serves as a great night out on the town.

If you don’t feel like being in a city Bordentown serves as a nice intermediate between rural area and city it’s a great small town with so many great eats that you absolutely need to check out.

An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building If you've never been to Lambertville, you're really missing out on a true gem of a town in New Jersey.

And if you've never been to Lambertville Station you're missing out on a really great restaurant in a truly historic building.

It's housed in the building that acted as the Lambertville train station dating back to 1867.

The building and the town went through its tough times, but for the last 40 years, Lambertville Station has been serving diners in a casual upscale atmosphere with excellent food.

Last year a prominent restaurant group called Genesis Hospitality took over the historic dining spot and they've continued the excellence that has made this place a must-go-to spot anytime you're in town.

The menu consists of varied contemporary American favorites with plenty of options.

The food and the service are excellent and are a good fit for couples, families, and special occasions.

