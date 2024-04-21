One of NJ’s best downtowns has a perfect Italian restaurant
I’ve written about this small town before because it truly does harbor some of the best restaurants in New Jersey.
It’s located right in the heart of the state so it almost serves as a central meeting point between North and South Jersey.
That town would be Bordentown, New Jersey located in Mercer County. And as I’ve highlighted a lot of the restaurants in this town, I somehow forgot to mention this one.
SEE MORE: This restaurant is home to one of New Jersey's best cheesesteaks
That place would be Angelos located on Farnsworth Avenue in Bordentown. This restaurant is a sister restaurant to Toscano, which is just a few doors down.
The food quality is just as good as Toscano so if you can’t get in there, you can check this place out for a great meal. Their produce is all locally grown and fresh no matter the season.
From appetizers to main courses to desserts, Angelos is a place it’s sure to please the pallet.
They have a delicious Cacio y Pepe, which I had never tried before until going here. Safe to say I would order it again. They have fried mozzarella as an appetizer, which is one of my favorites, and above all else, this place just serves as a great night out on the town.
If you don’t feel like being in a city Bordentown serves as a nice intermediate between rural area and city it’s a great small town with so many great eats that you absolutely need to check out.
An amazing NJ restaurant in a historic building
Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy
Restaurants that closed in New Jersey During 2023
Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kyle Clark. Any opinions expressed are his own.
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.