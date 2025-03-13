One of NJ’s best burger joints just opened a second location

Well that didn’t take long.

I told you about it four months ago. We just didn’t know quite when it would happen that a second Smash Bros would be opening in New Jersey. Now we know.

Wait. You don’t know what Smash Bros is? They’re one of the hottest burger joints to come along in some time. They opened in South Jersey in April of last year and in no time at all that Runnemede location was whipping up hundreds of their unique burgers a day with a line out the door.

They smash that patty made of a ground brisket blend onto the grill in typical smash burger style. When done they top it with grilled onions, cheese, and homemade sauce and it all goes on a Martin potato roll. Also, it’s halal-friendly. Customers are practically addicted.

By November they already had sights set on a bigger place to accommodate the popularity. Now it’s happened. NJ.com reports on March 1 a second Smash Bros opened in Glassboro. You’ll find them at 710 Delsea Drive, where Oliver’s Twist used to be. The building offers larger kitchen space, larger storage space, larger seating space, larger everything.

“The space is what we’re super excited about here,” says owner Fahmi Abuhmoud. “People can come in and experience Smash Bros firsthand and not have to take it out of our doors to sit and eat.”

The menu isn’t just those delicious smash burgers. It’s chicken sandwiches and tenders, hot dogs, cheesesteaks, loaded fries and at the new location specialty items like “Flamin’ Hot” mac and cheese bites. Which, for the record, sound amazing.

If all this is tempting your taste buds and you live too far north, you might be pleased to know they’re looking beyond Glassboro and Runnemede. They’d like to keto expanding locations and get into a Smash Bros franchising opportunity.

Here are some other places in New Jersey that burger lovers swear by.



