Already a smash, new burger joint opening 2nd NJ location

Are you on board with the smash burger trend? You know, charred crispy on the outside and extra juicy on the inside?

A burger joint just opened in April in South Jersey that is so overwhelmingly popular that they’ve practically been forced to open a second location. They call themselves Smash Bros.

After just seven months in business, the small shop they opened in Runnemede has been swamped. Lines out the door are kind of swamped. Their Instagram already has over 14,000 followers.

They’re serving up so many hundreds of burgers a day so fast that they simply can't keep up. They needed more space. In business, that’s a good problem to have.

They’re solving it by opening a second location in the next few weeks in Glassboro. A new Smash Bros is opening soon at 710 Delsea Drive, where Oliver’s Twist used to be.

“The new spot is going to be about five times the size of the Runnemede spot,” co-owner Fahmi Abuhmoud told nj.com. “We’re going to have tables to eat inside and we know production will be quicker because we’ll have the space now.”

It’s not just Smash Bros burgers that are bringing in people. It’s all of it like they’re succulent tenders.

Their cheeseburger fries.

Their Instagram is like food porn. No wonder people are hooked.

The Runnemede location will still be there as the flagship, and Smash Bros is already looking to the horizon well past Glassboro. Eventually, they’d like to create franchise opportunities. Looks like they’re off to a great start.

