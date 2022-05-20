One of New Jersey’s biggest water parks has a new name

Don’t expect to see any more of those “Sahara Sam’s” billboards along New Jersey roads, as the Camden County water park, one of New Jersey’s biggest, has a new name and a new theme. Sahara Sam’s is now Big Kahuna’s Water Park.

As part of the rebranding, the park, in West Berlin, has a new island-inspired theme, as well. According to the park, some of the highlights include:

70,000 + square foot indoor water park, open year-round

Retractable roof for weatherproof fun

Two acre outdoor water park from Memorial Day to Labor Day

Wave pool, leisure pool, cabanas, and Shipwrecked Tiki Bar

Private party rooms

Private cabanas with an ‘exclusive oasis’ feel

State-of-the-art arcade

Until the new water park at the Showboat in Atlantic City opens, Big Kahuna’s is still the largest indoor water park in New Jersey.

With the new name and the new theme come new attractions:

Island Time Café, featuring all new Caribbean fare and Unleash Cheese’s gourmet macaroni and cheese

Shipwrecked Tiki Bar (outdoor) and Sandbar (indoor) for adult beverages

“The Chill Zone”: An updated arcade and eatery

Live island-themed entertainment monthly, e.g. steel drums, Polynesian dancers

Improved safety and cleanliness procedures.

Coming soon: Mobile ordering of food and beverages

Park renovation featuring tropical themes with vibrant colors, updated attraction names, and menu items.

Oh, by the way, the new Big Kahuna’s is hiring, too, with some positions starting at $17 per hour.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

NJ county fairs make a comeback: Check out the schedule for 2022 UPDATED 4/10: A current list of county fairs happening across the Garden State for 2022. From rides, food, animals, and hot air balloons, each county fair has something unique to offer.

(Fairs are listed in geographical order from South NJ to North NJ)