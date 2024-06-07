One of America’s weirdest tourist attraction lives in NJ
Road trips are a huge vibe especially when you just need a break from your everyday life.
Trying to determine your destination can be complicated so most people start with some kind of tourist attraction that is worth the drive.
Tourist attractions often offer unique experiences, cultural insights, and opportunities for exploration and relaxation.
Whether it's exploring ancient ruins, relaxing on a tropical beach, or experiencing thrilling rides at an amusement park, tourist attractions have something to offer for everyone.
Leave it to New Jersey to have enough attractions to make it a multiple-day road trip around the state.
But which ones stand out the most?
Buzzfeed is always my go-to for some wacky news and I found a list they made of the weirdest tourist attractions in America. Of course, New Jersey is on this list.
If you are not into challenging your inner Lydia Deetz to seek out the “strange and unusual”, here are a few of the popular tourist attractions in New Jersey you can check out:
Old Victorian Cape May
Liberty State Park in Jersey City
Battleship New Jersey
The Jersey Shore
Lucy the Elephant
According to Buzzfeed, Grounds for Sculpture in Hamilton is one of the weirdest tourist attractions in America because,
museum lets you, quite literally, step into your favorite paintings with life-sized versions of famous art.
Grounds for Sculpture sits on 42 acres and has nearly 300 contemporary sculptures outside and six art galleries inside. And if you’re hungry, they have the most beautiful restaurant in the state on their property, Rat’s Restaurant.
Grounds for Sculpture is located at 80 Sculptors Way in Hamilton (Mercer County).
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Morning Show Producer Kristen. Any opinions expressed are her own.
