Once NJ governor, rogue Chris Christie turns badass scofflaw (Opinion)

It was bound to happen sooner or later.

Those good guys always get tempted to take a walk on the wild side, don’t they? Sure, he served two terms as governor and before that Chris Christie was even a federal prosecutor. It doesn’t get more good guy than that.

But it seems he flirted with the dark side for a while with those Bridgegate accusations flying around. Only he was eventually exonerated of all of that when even those convicted had their convictions overturned by the United States Supreme Court.

It seemed like Christie who was raised a good Catholic boy was going to stay clean forever. But not anymore.

It’s being reported that former Gov. Chris Christie received a parking ticket in Jersey City for parking illegally on a street scheduled to be cleaned. It was near a French chocolate shop. The fine was $50. But then…he never paid it!

Oh, and apparently it wasn’t because he was going to fight the ticket. No record of his requesting a court date nor any record of a request for adjournment. He just flat-out thumbed his nose at it like that ticket didn’t even exist!

Oh sure, you’re thinking this is just a parking ticket. But an unpaid parking ticket can lead to an arrest warrant. And this guy might want to be our president?

Sure, Donald Trump, a man he once endorsed, has been criminally indicted on business fraud, has been found liable in a sex assault civil lawsuit and has been impeached twice, but he’s wildly popular. So maybe going rogue is the way to America’s heart. And a Jersey City parking ticket might be a start.

It’s been called the gateway offense. It starts with a parking ticket and next thing you know you’re jaywalking. After that you’re tearing those do not remove labels from the underside of your mattress against penalty of law. This could be followed by him putting one of those Dallas Cowboys license plate frames on his Audi big enough to actually obscure not just some but all of the lettering of New Jersey.

So did Christie get arrested for this unpaid ticket? Was he locked up? Did MS-13 recruit him? Did he get a single teardrop tattooed on his cheek while in the clink?

Well, no, as badass as this was, I assume it will be taken care of now that it’s been brought to his attention.

But if something so petty, such a nothing burger, is going to make the news, shouldn’t we be having more fun with it? I want to see some spiked hair. Hell’s Angels leathers. If we could just lure him into a consumption lounge with New Jersey’s Weedman he might actually go up in the polls.

Christie is expected to decide on a White House run in the next week or two. Maybe a bad boy is just what America needs. And not paying this ticket might be his best political move yet.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

