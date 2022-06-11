Where to find the oldest grave site in New Jersey

There is something intriguing about coming across really old headstones at a cemetery, and the older it is the more amazing it can be. Where will you find the oldest cemetery in the Garden State?

We did a little research for you if you're into this sort of thing, and we do think we found the answer for you. The folks at Reader's Digest have published the oldest cemetery in each state.

If you want to visit the oldest cemetery in New Jersey, Reader's Digest says you have to travel to Burlington to a cemetery known as Friend's Burial Ground. It has been around since the Burlington Quaker Meeting House was around in the town settled in 1624.

What about the oldest grave in the whole state? That is the grave of Helen Gordon, who lived from 1660 to 1687. According to Geocaching, her remains were moved to Saint Peter's Episcopal Church Cemetery in 1875 and it's the oldest tombstone still standing in New Jersey.

If you are into old cemeteries there are others you may want to know about here in the Garden State. The Old Tennent Cemetery on Tennent Rd in Tennant got its start in 1708.

At Old Stillwater Cemetery in Sussex County, there are recorded burials as early as 1740, and Gatehouse at Colestown Cemetery in Cherry Hill was built in 1858 and put on the National Register of Historic Places in 1975.

Cemetery visiting is not for everyone, but if you're into it the history of it all, these are definitely some points of interest here in New Jersey.

