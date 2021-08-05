Old South Jersey historic site is now a park

After taking a wrong turn on the back way to the shore, I stumbled upon a county park that is both historical and scenic.

This Atlantic County Park is not far off the Black Horse Pike, also known as Rt. 322 in the town of Weymouth. The Weymouth Forge/Furnace is part of the Atlantic County Park System and is the site of an old iron furnace from the early 1800's.

It features a picnic area with tables and charcoal grills for public use, and the Egg Harbor River runs right through it make it a popular starting point for local canoers.

It's just a few hundred yards from a major highway but seems like a world away when you pull into the parking lot. There were a few families enjoying an early Sunday picnic and the kids were ready to jump into the river with their boogie boards even though posted signs say swimming is prohibited.

A look around the Weymouth Furnace in Atlantic County

