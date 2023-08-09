Old homes are everywhere in New Jersey

When you talk about old homes, it turns out you don’t need much to label a house old. The U.S. Census Bureau considers homes old if they were built before 1960. And it turns out 40 U.S. towns have the most old homes in the country.

247wallst decided to put together a list of the 40 towns in New Jersey that have the highest percentage of old homes.

They used five years' worth of data from the 2021 American Community Survey by the Census Bureau.

They only looked at towns with at least 50,000 people living there and ranked them by the percentage of homes built before 1960.

They tapped into the National Register of Historic Places for more information.

Then, they compiled the top 40 towns that have the most vintage homes. Interestingly, and for comparison’s sake, the town that came out number one was Levittown, New York, which took the crown with a whopping 89.5% of homes older than 1960.

But New Jersey snagged 4 spots on the list.

Number 11 was Trenton, the town in New Jersey with the highest percentage of old homes. 74% of Trenton’s homes are older than 1960. Plainfield came in at 25 out of 40, with Passaic landing at 33 and Clifton at 34. These places also boast impressive stats, with 70.3%, 68.6%, and 68.5% of homes born before 1960.

The study also noted the first registered historic property or district for each town. Trenton’s state house was registered in 1976 as a historic property.

Plainfield’s Crescent Area Historic District was the first property to have been registered historic there in 1980.

Passaic’s Botany worsted Mills historic district was registered in 19 US animal quarantine station was registered a historic property in 1981.

It’s one of the many special things about NJ. So many of our garden state towns have homes that are worth preserving…along with their histories.

