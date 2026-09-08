Each year, the Old Farmer's Almanac gives us a peek into what it thinks winter weather will bring to the Garden State.

The Old Farmer's Almanac New Jersey Snow

I'll be the first to admit, I'll take a solid forecast from a veteran meteorologist like our very own Dan Zarrow over the Old Farmer's Almanac any day of the week, but if I like what it's predicting, it can also make me happy.

I read it and share it for fun, but if you want the latest weather you can always count on, check in with Dan every day.

Photo by Ben White on Unsplash Photo by Ben White on Unsplash

One thing that caught my eye about the Almanac's predictions is the first window of opportunity for snow this winter, according to them.

The Almanac's Prediction For When The First Snow Potential Peak Arrives

While they say our winter will be a little drier and a little less snowy than normal, they think the first window of opportunity for snow in the region could come in late November.

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They also say early and mid-January, and early and late February are peak snow times, and that doesn't seem like it took too many experts to figure out.

Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash Photo by Filip Bunkens on Unsplash

I'll be rooting for the idea of a drier, less snowy winter for sure, but I'm going to vote against the late November snow concept. I'm sure I won't be ready for that.

Is There Any Way To Predict Winter Snow Now?

It's my opinion that predicting winter snow windows in the fall is like saying in April that you think the Mets are going to make the World Series. It sounds good, but it has literally no bearing on what will actually happen.

I will wait for Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow to dig into the data when winter is a lot closer. It's still a long way away. And if we hear anything about next summer, we'll let you know.

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