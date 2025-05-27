🐶 Police rescued more than 20 animals from an unsanitary home in Old Bridge

🐱 They had received several complaints of suspected animal abuse

🐦 Two residents were arrested and charged

OLD BRIDGE — More than 20 animals were seized from a local residence, and two people were arrested and charged in a major animal cruelty case, according to the Old Bridge Police Department.

On Friday, May 23, Old Bridge animal control officers, along with members of the township police department, rescued 21 animals from a private home following complaints and an ongoing investigation into suspected animal neglect, according to a police department release.

A total of 16 dogs, three birds, one cat, and one mouse were found living in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions at the house. The animals also lacked proper veterinary care, police said.

Two residents, Tracey Kass, 59, and Shane Ulmer, 45, both from Old Bridge, were arrested and each charged with 21 counts of animal cruelty, as well as multiple violations of township ordinances related to the incident.

All the animals are currently receiving medical evaluations and proper care at the Old Bridge Animal Shelter, police said. Their conditions are being assessed, and appropriate options will be determined based on individual needs and health status, they added.

“This is a deeply troubling case that highlights the importance of community vigilance and the need for responsible pet ownership. The Township is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all animals in our community, and we are grateful to the public for bringing the situation to our attention,” the police department said in a written statement.

The investigation continues. More charges may be pending.

